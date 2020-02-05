Arc System Works announced today that it is releasing Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle for PlayStation 4 and Switch on February 20.

This collection includes 18 retro brawlers (although I like to call them beat-’em-ups) from the NES era. This includes three Double Dragon games: Double Dragon (1987), Double Dragon II: The Revenge (1988) and Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones (1990).

These kinds of retro game collections have become more popular in recent years, with franchises like Mega Man, Castlevania, and Contra all getting bundled together for release on modern consoles. We know that the first Mega Man Legacy Collection sold over 1 million copies, so these do have potential to perform well.

Kunio-kun may not sound like a familiar series, but you’ve probably played some of its games if you’re an NES fan. This bundle includes the classic Kunio-kun games Renegade (1986), Super Dodge Ball (1988), River City Ransom (1989), and Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge (1992).

This collection also contains 11 titles in the Kunio-kun franchise that are being localized into English for the first time ever, an exciting prospect for NES fans.