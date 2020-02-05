There are certainly bigger things to worry about with the coronavirus taking its toll around the world. But Nintendo said in a post today that the coronavirus is likely to disrupt production in China for the Nintendo Switch, Joy-Con controllers, and Ring Fit Adventure game.
Nintendo recently announced that it has sold 52.5 million Switch hybrid game consoles to date. It’s sad, as the Switch is one piece of equipment that can take our minds off the realities of the epidemic.
Daniel Ahmad, analyst at Niko Partners, tweeted that the console makers have said that 96% of Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft consoles are made in China.
Here’s a translation of what Nintendo said tonight:
Thank you very much for your patronage of our products.
Due to the new coronavirus infection that is currently occurring, it is expected that production and shipment delays will be inevitable for peripheral devices such as the Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con manufactured in China for the Japanese domestic market. Was. Similarly, shipments of the currently out-of-stock “Ring Fit Adventure” are expected to be delayed.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
We will work hard to deliver the product as soon as possible, while keeping an eye on the effects of the new coronavirus infection, and we look forward to your understanding.