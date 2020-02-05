There are certainly bigger things to worry about with the coronavirus taking its toll around the world. But Nintendo said in a post today that the coronavirus is likely to disrupt production in China for the Nintendo Switch, Joy-Con controllers, and Ring Fit Adventure game.

Nintendo recently announced that it has sold 52.5 million Switch hybrid game consoles to date. It’s sad, as the Switch is one piece of equipment that can take our minds off the realities of the epidemic.

Daniel Ahmad, analyst at Niko Partners, tweeted that the console makers have said that 96% of Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft consoles are made in China.

Here’s a translation of what Nintendo said tonight: