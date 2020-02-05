Netflix’s The Witcher was one of the biggest new shows of 2019. And if you’ve already binged the first season, you’re going to have to wait until 2021 for the second. Plenty of other Geralt of Rivia adventures await you as both books and video games. But where do you even start? And how long is all of that going to take? Well, that’s where The Witcher Calculator can come in and save you some anxiety.

Developer Marysia Kluziak built The Witcher Calculator on the Omni Calculator platform. This tool asks if you’re interested in The Witcher games and books, in what order you want to read and play, and when you plan to start. It also asks for details about you’re reading and gaming habits. Using all of that information, the calculator can figure out about how long it’ll take you to get through all Geralt-related media.

“Watching the Netflix series reminded me how much I love The Witcher,” Kluziak said to me. “And I really wanted to read the books again. Unfortunately — or fortunately — books and games are much more than just eight episodes.”

Kluziak also wants to help people experience The Witcher in the best order for them. The calculator has an option for an “optimal order.” But that will have you jumping back and forth between games and books to experience Geralt’s story in a linear fashion.

“I built this tool to give this power to choose a reading style/playstyle and see how long it’ll take,” Kluziak. “Given that not everyone might always find time to just cuddle up in a blanket and read for an indefinite amount of time, you know?”

It will take me 434 days to read and play all of The Witcher

I’ve only played a few hours of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and I would probably start that over at this point. So I put all of my details into the calculator to see what it’s going to take me to get through everything.

Time isn’t something I have a lot of, so I’m expecting to read for about 30 minutes per day and game for 1 hour per day. That is optimistic, but I guess it’s physically possible.

But even if I keep to that rate, it’s going to take me 434 days to get through the first two games, the eight books, and then The Witcher 3 and its two expansions.

I should probably start plugging away.