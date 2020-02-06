Ubisoft announced today as part of its third quarter 2019-2020 earnings report that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege now has over 55 million registered players.

Rainbow Six: Siege launched back in December 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The multiplayer shooter had a rocky start, but updates from Ubisoft won over players and turned the game into a hit that keeps attracting players even as it nears being 5 years old. It has set a model for Ubisoft on how to keep live service games like The Division and Ghost Recon profitable.

Siege’s registered player count was at 50 million back in September. That shows you how it is still managing to bring in new players, even as The Division and Ghost Recon got sequels and new games.

The Rainbow Six series started back in 1998, originally based on a Tom Clancy novel by the same name. The franchise has become one of Ubisoft’s most important, with Siege being the eight major installment in the series.

Ubisoft is now working on Rainbow Six: Quarantine, which will focus on cooperative shooter action.