Take-Two revealed today that Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold over 29 million copies. The new came as part of the publisher’s latest financial results. That is up from 26.5 million that Take-Two reported in the previous quarter.

Red Dead Redemption 2 came out for PC on November 5 after the open-world Western debuted for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in October 2018. That port is what gave the game a nice sales boost this last quarter. Developer Rockstar Games also gives Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer mode, regular updates to keep its fans engaged and playing.

But Red Dead Redemption 2 has a long way to go before it matches the success of Rockstar’s previous game, Grand Theft Auto V. That open-world title released in 2013, but it continues to sell well. Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 120 million copies, making it one of the greatest hits the industry has ever seen.

It may not be fair to expect Red Dead Redemption 2 to match that level of success, but selling 29 million copies still makes it a huge hit.