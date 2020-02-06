Sega announced today that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Puyo Puyo 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 20. Each game costs $8.

These are coming as part of the Sega Ages program, Sega’s initiative to release classic games on modern platforms. Lately, Sega Ages’ efforts have focused on Switch, with other retro hits like the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star, and Space Harrier making their way to the platform.

These games also often release with new features. This version of Sonic 2 (originally released for the Genesis in 1992) includes a mode that lets you play as the powered-up Super Sonic from the very beginning. You can also enable the drop dash ability, which was introduced in Sonic Mania. You can also play the game as Knuckles without the need of your old Sonic & Knuckles cartridge.

Puyo Puyo 2 is exciting because this will be the first time we’ve gotten the puzzle game in English. It came out in Japan back in 1994. This version of Puyo Puyo 2 includes online battles, a colorblind mode, a rewind feature, and online rankings.

This is exciting news for retro gaming fans. Sonic 2 is one of the best sidescrollers of the ’90s, and it’s a treat to finally get Puyo Puyo 2 in English.