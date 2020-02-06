Take-Two Interactive publishing label Private Division announced today that The Outer Worlds‘ Switch port has been delayed due to the coronavirus. It was supposed to come out on March 6.

That is because Virtuous, the studio handling the port, has its largest office in Shanghai, China. The country is combating the coronavirus, which Private Division notes is impacting development. The illness is also causing production problems for the Switch hardware itself.

We’re delaying @OuterWorlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development. We’ll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge. Once we have a new launch date, we’ll let you know! — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020

This news comes on the day that Private Division’s parent company, Take Two Interactive, released its latest financial results. The Outer Worlds for Switch does not have a new release date.

The Outer Worlds launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch back in October. The Obsidian RPG was that studio’s last project before being bought by Microsoft. It has sold over 2 million copies.

Whenever The Outer Worlds does come out for Switch, it will introduce the game to larger audience and give players a chance to experience the immersive RPG while on the go.