It was a big week with a lot of video game news, and the crew runs through it all on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. Dan Houser is leaving Rockstar Games. Warcraft III: Reforged is the worst thing since murder. And Nvidia GeForce Now is launching out of beta. We also have a huge pile of financial news from Sony, Take-Two, and Activision.

PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb also chats with GamesBeat lead writer Dean Takahashi about Doom Eternal. He posted a video on YouTube, and — surprise — people are mad at him about it. Then reviews editor Mike Minotti talks about Mega Man Zero. Jeff, meanwhile, is playing ScourgeBringer and PictoQuest on Steam.

Join us, won’t you?

WHAT WE’VE BEEN DOING

Jeff:

ScourgeBringer

PictoQuest

Mike: