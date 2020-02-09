There’s a new place to play Mario Kart VR in central London.

VR Zone, the VR arcade arm of Bandai Namco, this week launched the game at Namco Funscape in County Hall. Funscape is a long-running arcade venue located next to the London Eye and right in front of the River Thames. You could already play the game at the O2 venue, though this is a far more central location. As with other sites, the installation offers space for up to four players at a time.

Mario Kart VR has several locations, including one in Southern California.

In Mario Kart VR, players climb into kart-shaped seats with a steering wheel and pedals. Vive Trackers are fitted to your hands and then you pull on a Vive to find yourself cast as either Mario, Luigi, Peach or Yoshi depending on which kart you picked.

What follows is a whirlwind tour of some highlights of the Mario Kart series, racing through different environments and using some iconic weapons like green shells. We’ve played Mario Kart VR a few times now and it remains one of the most polished, accessible experiences we’ve seen in arcades.

The game costs £7.95 ($10.25) per person, which isn’t too bad even if the experience only lasts for a few minutes. You can book to try it online right now.

The last time we tried Mario Kart was at Tokyo’s amazing Mazaria Arcade where we saw a bunch of other experiences you can’t find outside of Japan.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2020