Intel became the latest tech company to drop out of the Mobile World Congress event coming up in Barcelona, out of fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

“The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution. We are grateful to the GSMA for their understanding and look forward to attending and supporting future Mobile World Congress events,” said a spokesperson for Intel, in a statement.

Other companies that pulled out include Amazon, LG Electronics, Ericsson, Nvidia, and Nvidia. Typically, MWC draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona.

Intel is still expected to make an announcement about products during the event, but it won’t have people on the ground at the show. More than 42,000 people are infected with the coronavirus, and the death toll in mainlain China has surpassed 1,000.