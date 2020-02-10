THQ Nordic has a new studio in Bratislava, Slovakia called Nine Rocks Games. This team plans to begin work on an unnamed “survival/shooter” game immediately.

“We welcome the newest addition to the THQ Nordic network of studios: Nine Rocks Games,” THQ Nordic CEO Klemens Kreuzer said. “I personally think it is always a great sign in business, when everything just seems to fall into place. The right people at the right time having the right mindset and a meaningful conversation — we are very happy to welcome the Slovak team on board and are excited about our first project with Nine Rocks Games.”

Former DayZ developer David Durcak will oversee the studio as chief executive officer. He is bringing his expertise from working on that survival sim at Bohemia Interactive to creating a new entry in that genre under THQ Nordic.

“We are very much looking forward to setting up shop in our office, gradually optimizing our team size, and getting to work on our project,” said Durcak. “With THQ Nordic as a partner, our roster of talent found perfect conditions to collaborate on our first joint project.”

With the addition of Nine Rocks, THQ Nordic has one more major studio opening up in Europe. The publisher has multiple studios throughout the continent. Those include Mirage Game STudio, Pieces Interactive, and Experiment 101 in Sweden. In Germany, it has Grimlore Games, Black Forest Games, and Piranha Bytes. And in Finland, it has Bugbear.

Each THQ Nordic studio works with certain kinds of games. Bugbear, for instance, makes driving games like Wreckfest. Nine Rocks’ survival-shooter experience expands THQ Nordic’s coverage of gaming genres even further.