Guadalajara has a new studio working on video games. AmberAmber, which refers to itself as a full-service game-development agency,a full-service game-development agency, is expanding to the Mexican city. This enables Amber to operate in another timezone while benefitting from Mexico’s “Silicon Valley.”

The Guadalajara studio joins existing Amber divisions in Bucharest, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. It will start by offering QA and art-creation on a work-for-hire basis.

“Amber strives to be the development agency of choice for the games industry, by delivering world-class services out of its international studios,” Amber chief Mihai Pohontu said. “An extensive talent pool within a thriving games community, time zone aligned to many of our partners, made it a logical decision for Amber to expand its operations into Creativa DiGuadalajara.“

Mexico is investing in making Guadalajara a potential home for tech companies. This is part of the Ciudad Creativa Digital initiative that is turning the region into a business hub.

“Ciudad Creativa Digital is a burgeoning digital creative content hub with numerous international companies choosing to invest in Guadalajara,” said Pohontu. “Our studio will be a great addition to the incredible teams we have working across the globe.”