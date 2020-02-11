We’re mere hours away from Samsung’s 2020 Galaxy Unpacked event, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Pacific (2 p.m. Eastern) at the Bill Graham Auditorium in San Francisco. Samsung will almost certainly announce new 5G-compatible flagships in its S series and a foldable phone dubbed the Galaxy Flip Z, but there might a few surprises in store. Here’s where to watch it live.

There’s little mystery around the Galaxy S20 series, as it’s anticipated to be called. Countless leaks over the past several months have painted a pretty good picture of what to expect from today’s press conference.

In keeping with tradition, Samsung will reportedly debut three S20-branded smartphones instead of one: the S20, the S20+, and the S20 Ultra 5G. They’re said to feature the company’s Infinity-O design, with circular cutouts to accommodate the front-facing cameras. And they might have an array of rear cameras, including one with a variable aperture and one with a telephoto lens.

These won’t be the S20 series’ only headlining features. Leaked promo materials suggest the S20 Ultra 5G will feature up to 100x zoom courtesy of 10x optical and 10x digital zoom. In addition, all S20 phones will reportedly be able to capture 8K video, double the resolution of the previous-generation S series.

As for the chipset inside the S20 series, it’s likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in a handful of regions (including the U.S.), a tidbit that was just announced in December. Word on the street is that S20 series phones won’t have 3.5mm headphone jacks or removable storage, but as something of a consolation prize they might boast higher RAM and storage capacities and a wider range of colors.

But assuming the Galaxy Flip Z makes an appearance — chances are good that it will, considering the teaser that aired during the Academy Awards — it could upstage all three S20 series models with an ultra-tall display that folds shut like a notebook. It’s Samsung’s second-ever foldable phone, and it’s rumored to pack an external screen that shows incoming calls, messages, and other notifications similar to the new Motorola Razr.

Given the Galaxy Fold fiasco, doubts about the Flip Z’s durability would be understandable. But Samsung has reportedly invested in an ultra-thin display glass technology that’s precreased in the middle, making it much more durable than the Fold’s plastic.

Prices remain a mystery at press time, but it shouldn’t be long before all is revealed. Hold onto your hats — we’ll be reporting live from the venue.