At its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event today, the South Korean tech giant announced the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, successors to the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The company also announced the Galaxy Z Flip, but we’re just focusing on the main three. These are Samsung’s eleventh-generation phones — let’s look at the Galaxy S20 specs, Galaxy S20+ specs, and Galaxy S20 Ultra specs.

Preorders begin today, and the devices will begin shipping on March 6. Before you get your credit card ready, you might want to see exactly what you’re buying. The tables below show you what Samsung changed, comparing the Galaxy S10e with the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S10 with the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S10+ with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs. Samsung Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10e Galaxy S20 Display 5.8-inch, 2280×1080, 438ppi 6.2-inch, 3200×1440, 563ppi Network LTE Cat 20 LTE Cat 20 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Processors 8nm 2.73GHz, 7nm 2.84GHz 7nm 2.7GHz, 7nm 2.8GHz Camera 1 12MP/f1.5-f2.4 12MP/f2.2 Camera 2 16MP/f2.2 12MP/f1.8 Camera 3 N/A 64MP/f2.0 Zoom 0.5x optical, 8x digital 3x optical, 30x digital Front camera 10MP, f/1.9 10MP, f/2.2 Battery 3,100mAh 4,000mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C Memory 6GB, 8GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB microSD Yes Yes Resistance IP68 IP68 Biometrics Capacitive Fingerprint, Face Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Face Height 142.2mm 151.7mm Width 69.9mm 69.1mm Depth 7.9mm 7.9mm Weight 150g 163g SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Assistant Bixby Bixby Colors Black, Green, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue, Pink OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 10

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs. Samsung Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S10 Galaxy S20+ Display 6.1-inch, 3040×1440, 550ppi 6.7-inch, 3200×1440, 525ppi Network LTE Cat 20 LTE Cat 20 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Processors 8nm 2.73GHz, 7nm 2.84GHz 7nm 2.7GHz, 7nm 2.8GHz Camera 1 12MP/f2.4 12MP/f2.2 Camera 2 16MP/f1.5-2.4 12MP/f1.8 Camera 3 16MP/f2.2 64MP/f2.0 Camera 4 N/A DepthVision Zoom 2x optical, 10x digital 3x optical, 30x digital Front camera 10MP, f/1.9 10MP, f/2.2 Battery 3,400mAh 4,500mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C Memory 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB microSD Yes Yes Resistance IP68 IP68 Biometrics Fingerprint, Face Fingerprint, Face Height 149.9mm 161.9mm Width 70.4mm 73.7mm Depth 7.8mm 7.8mm Weight 157g 186g SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Assistant Bixby Bixby Colors White, Black, Green, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 10

Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S10+ Galaxy S20 Ultra Display 6.4-inch, 3040×1440, 522ppi 6.9-inch, 3200×1440, 511ppi Network LTE Cat 20 LTE Cat 20 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Processors 8nm 2.73GHz, 7nm 2.84GHz 7nm 2.7GHz, 7nm 2.8GHz Camera 1 12MP/f2.4 12MP/f2.2 Camera 2 12MP/f1.5-2.4 108MP/f1.8 Camera 3 16MP/f2.2 48MP/f3.5 Camera 4 N/A DepthVision Zoom 2x optical, 10x digital 10x optical, 100x digital Front cameras 10MP (f/1.9), 8MP (f/2.4) 40MP (f/2.2), N/A Battery 4,100mAh 5,000mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C Memory 8GB, 12GB 12GB, 16GB Storage 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB microSD Yes Yes Resistance IP68 IP68 Biometrics Fingerprint, Face Fingerprint, Face Height 157.6mm 161.9mm Width 74.1mm 73.7mm Depth 7.8mm 7.8mm Weight 175g 186g SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Assistant Bixby Bixby Colors White, Black, Green, Blue, Black Black, Gray OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 10

In all three cases, you’re getting a bigger and heavier phone with a larger screen. On the other hand, you’re losing the headphone jack. You’re also getting more cameras, faster processors, and more RAM. To keep up with all that, the batteries are also bigger. If that doesn’t excite you, there’s always the Galaxy Z Flip.