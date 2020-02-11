At its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event today, the South Korean tech giant announced the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, successors to the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The company also announced the Galaxy Z Flip, but we’re just focusing on the main three. These are Samsung’s eleventh-generation phones — let’s look at the Galaxy S20 specs, Galaxy S20+ specs, and Galaxy S20 Ultra specs.

Preorders begin today, and the devices will begin shipping on March 6. Before you get your credit card ready, you might want to see exactly what you’re buying. The tables below show you what Samsung changed, comparing the Galaxy S10e with the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S10 with the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S10+ with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs. Samsung Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10e Galaxy S20
Display 5.8-inch, 2280×1080, 438ppi 6.2-inch, 3200×1440, 563ppi
Network LTE Cat 20 LTE Cat 20
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
Processors 8nm 2.73GHz, 7nm 2.84GHz 7nm 2.7GHz, 7nm 2.8GHz
Camera 1 12MP/f1.5-f2.4 12MP/f2.2
Camera 2 16MP/f2.2 12MP/f1.8
Camera 3 N/A 64MP/f2.0
Zoom 0.5x optical, 8x digital 3x optical, 30x digital
Front camera 10MP, f/1.9 10MP, f/2.2
Battery 3,100mAh 4,000mAh
Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C
Memory 6GB, 8GB 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB
microSD Yes Yes
Resistance IP68 IP68
Biometrics Capacitive Fingerprint, Face Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Face
Height 142.2mm 151.7mm
Width 69.9mm 69.1mm
Depth 7.9mm 7.9mm
Weight 150g 163g
SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Assistant Bixby Bixby
Colors Black, Green, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue, Pink
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 10

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs. Samsung Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S10 Galaxy S20+
Display 6.1-inch, 3040×1440, 550ppi 6.7-inch, 3200×1440, 525ppi
Network LTE Cat 20 LTE Cat 20
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
Processors 8nm 2.73GHz, 7nm 2.84GHz 7nm 2.7GHz, 7nm 2.8GHz
Camera 1 12MP/f2.4 12MP/f2.2
Camera 2 16MP/f1.5-2.4 12MP/f1.8
Camera 3 16MP/f2.2 64MP/f2.0
Camera 4 N/A DepthVision
Zoom 2x optical, 10x digital 3x optical, 30x digital
Front camera 10MP, f/1.9 10MP, f/2.2
Battery 3,400mAh 4,500mAh
Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C
Memory 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
microSD Yes Yes
Resistance IP68 IP68
Biometrics Fingerprint, Face Fingerprint, Face
Height 149.9mm 161.9mm
Width 70.4mm 73.7mm
Depth 7.8mm 7.8mm
Weight 157g 186g
SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Assistant Bixby Bixby
Colors White, Black, Green, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 10

 

Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S10+ Galaxy S20 Ultra
Display 6.4-inch, 3040×1440, 522ppi 6.9-inch, 3200×1440, 511ppi
Network LTE Cat 20 LTE Cat 20
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
Processors 8nm 2.73GHz, 7nm 2.84GHz 7nm 2.7GHz, 7nm 2.8GHz
Camera 1 12MP/f2.4 12MP/f2.2
Camera 2 12MP/f1.5-2.4 108MP/f1.8
Camera 3 16MP/f2.2 48MP/f3.5
Camera 4 N/A DepthVision
Zoom 2x optical, 10x digital 10x optical, 100x digital
Front cameras 10MP (f/1.9), 8MP (f/2.4) 40MP (f/2.2), N/A
Battery 4,100mAh 5,000mAh
Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C
Memory 8GB, 12GB 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
microSD Yes Yes
Resistance IP68 IP68
Biometrics Fingerprint, Face Fingerprint, Face
Height 157.6mm 161.9mm
Width 74.1mm 73.7mm
Depth 7.8mm 7.8mm
Weight 175g 186g
SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Assistant Bixby Bixby
Colors White, Black, Green, Blue, Black Black, Gray
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 10

In all three cases, you’re getting a bigger and heavier phone with a larger screen. On the other hand, you’re losing the headphone jack. You’re also getting more cameras, faster processors, and more RAM. To keep up with all that, the batteries are also bigger. If that doesn’t excite you, there’s always the Galaxy Z Flip.