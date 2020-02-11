The 2019 game that I most regret not spending more time with is Satisfactory. Thankfully, developer Coffee Stain Studios is giving me new reasons to check it out once again. The factory-building sim got its Update 3 today if you load up the Experimental build on the Epic Games Store. This brings a number of key additions to the game as well as making other general improvements.

Coffee Stain also teased an eventual Steam release.

Update 3 introduces items like the Resource Sink and Hypertubes. The Resource Sink munches up any excess resources that are gumming up your works. This ensures that the wheels of space capitalism can keep on turning. Hypertubes, meanwhile, are transportation pipes. They work like pneumatic tubes or like the pipes from Futurama.

“Pipes are, unfortunately, the star of this show,” said defeated Coffee Stain community manager Jace Varlet. “I have been meme-tormenting our community for over 1.5 years while doing everything I can to stave off the inclusion of pipes. I resorted to blackmail, conspiracy, and anonymous threats within the company but alas, pipes managed to claw its way into an otherwise perfect video game. All I wanted was to be happy. Community 1, Jace 0.”

If you want a taste of the hot pipe action before you get a chance to load into the Experimental build, you can check out Coffee Stain’s trailer for Update 3 above.

If you are, however, waiting for a Steam version of the game before jumping into Satisfactory, that is going to happen. Coffee Stain said it’s bringing Satisfactory to Valve’s store “soon.”