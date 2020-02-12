Following an exodus of exhibitors and attendees that ultimately proved too significant for organizers to ignore, the GSMA today cancelled wireless industry trade show MWC 2020 due to concerns related to the growing coronavirus pandemic. The event had been scheduled to start next week in Spain.

Previously known as Mobile World Congress, MWC has become the top gathering place for members of the cellular industry, attracting roughly 100,000 attendees to its flagship February event in Barcelona. Satellite MWC events in Los Angeles and Shanghai have historically enabled smaller groups of companies, including regional players, to meet and make keynote-caliber announcements later in the year.

Exhibitors began to scale back their plans for MWC as coronavirus quarantine, infection, and death tolls grew, leading to both health concerns and broader travel issues. While companies such as ZTE and Samsung said that they were scaling back personnel at the show due largely to travel restrictions, Ericsson kicked off a wave of departures due to uncertainty regarding the health and safety of attendees. Numerous other companies, including Amazon and Intel, followed suit, with Nokia and several major European carriers joining the list today.

Until today, the GSMA maintained on multiple occasions that the show would go on, though it acknowledged the potentially disruptive effects of exhibitor departures and more stringent screening requirements on attendees. The organization banned people from one Chinese province from attending, and announced a collection of sanitization protocols designed to limit the potential of viral transmission.

