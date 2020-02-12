The Pokémon Company International has launched Pokémon Home for the Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

Pokémon Home is an app the helps you store and transfer Pokémon to different games. The Switch version has support for Pokémon Sword, Shield, and the Let’s Go games. The mobile version will eventually have support for Pokémon Go.

All of Pokémon Home’s features will be free until March 12. After that, you will have to pay $3 a month for larger storage and the capability to transfer Pokémon from the 3DS app Pokémon Bank, which supports titles released for the 3DS like Sun, Moon, and the digital versions of the original Red and Blue games. While Bank has given Pokémon fans a similar storage service in the past, Home is the first time such a thing has been available on mobile.

For many fans of the franchise, it’s important that they can keep Pokémon they’ve caught in years past in newer games. Pokémon Home will do just that.