Indie developer Batterystaple Games announced today that it is working on 30XX, a sequel to its 2017 roguelike action sidescroller 20XX.

Like its predecessor, 30XX takes its inspiration from the Mega Man franchise, especially the Mega Man X and Mega Man Zero games. It also supports two-player co-op play. 30XX does not have a release date yet, but Batterystaple plans ot release it on PC via Steam as well as unspecified consoles.

30XX is also getting a nice visual boost from its predecessor. 20XX had a more hand-drawn art style that didn’t really mesh with the usual Mega Man aesthetic. The sequel is more pixelated, and you can see what it looks like in action in the trailer above.

While 30XX appears like a pure Mega Man clone, its roguelike elements set it apart. As in similar games like Dead Cells or Rogue Legacy, dying sets you back to the beginning. Each time you play, you can encounter different levels, items, and power-ups.

Mega Man has served as one of indie gaming’s greatest inspirations, as seen in titles like Shovel Knight and the Gunvolt series. I guess it also inspired Mighty No. 9, but let’s just forget about that one.