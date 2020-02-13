Honk, honk, honk. Untitled Goose Game won Game of The Year at the annual Dice Awards, one of the most prominent peer awards in video games.

The fan-favorite title has added yet another honor for indie developer House House and publisher Panic. The Dice Awards are staged each year at the Dice Summit by the The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), a 30,000-member nonprofit dedicated to interactive arts.

In the game, players take the reins of the titular goose to manipulate and torment the inhabitants of a proper little English village.

The AIAS gave out awards in 23 award categories.

Remedy Entertainment’s Control led the evening with four awards; Untitled Goose Game had three wins; and Death Stranding nabbed two.

Other top honorees include Sayonara Wild Hearts for Portable Game of the Year; Mortal Kombat 11 for Fighting Game of the Year; Pistol Whip for Immersive Game of the Year; FIFA 20 for Sports Game of the Year; The Outer Worlds for Role-Playing Game of the Year; and Disco Elysium for Outstanding Achievement in Story, among others.

AIAS also inducted Connie Booth, vice president of Product Development at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), into its Hall of Fame.

Booth has been integral in helping produce numerous critically and commercially acclaimed SIE games over the past 25 years, including Syphon Filter; SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs; Jak and Daxter; Sly Cooper; Ratchet & Clank; infamous; Resistance Fall of Man; Uncharted; The Last of Us; Days Gone; and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Booth also has been dedicated to incubating younger talent to create wonderful experiences for PlayStation fans.

The 23rd annual Dice Awards ceremony, emceed by four-time co-hosts Greg Miller, co-founder of the internet video show and podcast Kinda Funny, and Jessica Chobot.

The complete list of winners includes:

Game of the Year

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba Is You

Publisher: Hempuli Oy

Developer: Hempuli Oy

Portable Game of the Year

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Simogo

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Pistol Whip

Publisher: Cloudhead Games

Developer: Cloudhead Games

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Blood & Truth

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE London Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Apex Legends

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd. and Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd.

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 2020

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: EA Vancouver

Role-Playing Game of the Year

The Outer Worlds

Publisher: Private Division

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart Tour

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Fighting Game of the Year

Mortal Kombat 11

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Maker 2

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Adventure Game of the Year

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Action Game of the Year

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Death Stranding

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Disco Elysium

Publisher: ZA/UM

Developer: ZA/UM

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Death Stranding

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Next Level Games