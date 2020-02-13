Honk, honk, honk. Untitled Goose Game won Game of The Year at the annual Dice Awards, one of the most prominent peer awards in video games.
The fan-favorite title has added yet another honor for indie developer House House and publisher Panic. The Dice Awards are staged each year at the Dice Summit by the The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), a 30,000-member nonprofit dedicated to interactive arts.
In the game, players take the reins of the titular goose to manipulate and torment the inhabitants of a proper little English village.
The AIAS gave out awards in 23 award categories.
Remedy Entertainment’s Control led the evening with four awards; Untitled Goose Game had three wins; and Death Stranding nabbed two.
Other top honorees include Sayonara Wild Hearts for Portable Game of the Year; Mortal Kombat 11 for Fighting Game of the Year; Pistol Whip for Immersive Game of the Year; FIFA 20 for Sports Game of the Year; The Outer Worlds for Role-Playing Game of the Year; and Disco Elysium for Outstanding Achievement in Story, among others.
AIAS also inducted Connie Booth, vice president of Product Development at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), into its Hall of Fame.
Booth has been integral in helping produce numerous critically and commercially acclaimed SIE games over the past 25 years, including Syphon Filter; SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs; Jak and Daxter; Sly Cooper; Ratchet & Clank; infamous; Resistance Fall of Man; Uncharted; The Last of Us; Days Gone; and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Booth also has been dedicated to incubating younger talent to create wonderful experiences for PlayStation fans.
The 23rd annual Dice Awards ceremony, emceed by four-time co-hosts Greg Miller, co-founder of the internet video show and podcast Kinda Funny, and Jessica Chobot.
The complete list of winners includes:
Game of the Year
Untitled Goose Game
Publisher: Panic
Developer: House House
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baba Is You
Publisher: Hempuli Oy
Developer: Hempuli Oy
Portable Game of the Year
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
Developer: Simogo
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Untitled Goose Game
Publisher: Panic
Developer: House House
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Pistol Whip
Publisher: Cloudhead Games
Developer: Cloudhead Games
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Blood & Truth
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE London Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Apex Legends
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: Respawn Entertainment
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd. and Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd.
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 2020
Publisher: EA Sports
Developer: EA Vancouver
Role-Playing Game of the Year
The Outer Worlds
Publisher: Private Division
Developer: Obsidian Entertainment
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart Tour
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Fighting Game of the Year
Mortal Kombat 11
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Developer: NetherRealm Studios
Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Maker 2
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Adventure Game of the Year
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: Respawn Entertainment
Action Game of the Year
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Death Stranding
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Disco Elysium
Publisher: ZA/UM
Developer: ZA/UM
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Death Stranding
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Untitled Goose Game
Publisher: Panic
Developer: House House
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Next Level Games