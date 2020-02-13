Valve announced today that Half-Life: Alyx will launch for VR devices on PC on March 23.

Before this, we just knew that the game was coming out in March. Alyx marks the first new entry in the Half-Life series since Half-Life 2: Episode 2 released in 2007.

But this is not a sequel. Alyx takes place between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. It also stars Alyx Vance, who served as a non-playable ally in the Half-Life 2 games. Gordon Freeman usually stars as the hero and player character in Half-Life games.

Valve had backed away from creating single-player gaming experiences for years, instead focusing on multiplayer titles like Dota 2 and Artifact. That left Half-Life in stasis, even as frustrated fans begged for Half-Life 3.

Well, this isn’t Half-Life 3, but it is finally a new installment in the franchise. It’s also a high-profile release for VR, which could spark interest in the technology (including Valve’s own Index headset).