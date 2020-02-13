Google hasn’t had a lot to say about its cloud-streaming game service Stadia recently. But it broke that silence today by announcing a batch of games launching this year. These five releases also include three games that are timed-exclusive to Google’s platform.

The games are Lost Words: Beyond The Page, Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks), Spitlings, Serious Sam Collection, and Panzer Dragoon Remake. The latter two games are not timed-exclusive to Stadia. Nintendo previously announced Panzer Dragoon Remake at last year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, and it’s still due out for Switch and PC. Serious Sam Collection, meanwhile, originally debuted in 2013 for Xbox 360.

Panzer Dragoon Remake is an update of the classic Sega Saturn shooter. Now, publisher Forever Entertainment has made a deal to also bring it to Stadia as well. Forever still has the game listed for release “this winter” on Steam and Nintendo’s store. Google, however, says all of these games are launching in the spring and summer.

Google Stadia’s first 2020 timed-exclusives

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

As for the timed-exclusives, Google describes Lost Words as a narrative puzzler. It has players taking the role of a girl exploring the contents of her diary. It looks almost like the puzzle game Trine but with hand-drawn animation.

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks)

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) is also hitting first on Stadia. It’s a wild tower-building game. It looks like Jenga but with wrecking balls and giant fish charging through the play area.

Spitlings

Finally, Spitlings is a four-player party game. It features a story mode with more than 100 levels, and classic-arcade-style gameplay. Looks fun, you’ll just have to make sure you have enough gamepads.

While none of these games are big-budget blockbusters, they should at least give Stadia players something else to play once they get through the Tomb Raider games.