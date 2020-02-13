Indie game publisher Raw Fury announced today that it will publish Backbone, a noir adventure game, for PC and consoles in earl 2021.

Backbone takes place in a dystopian, alternate history version of Vancouver. You also play an anthropomorphic raccoon. So, you know, weird stuff. Beautiful, beautiful weird stuff.

A free demo/prologue for Backbone is available already on Steam, so you don’t need to wait a year to get a feel for what the game is like. The demo has received over 130,000 downloads since its release in April 2019.

Raw Fury is a publisher based in Stockholm, Sweden that specializes in indie games. Some of its past games include the strategy title Bad North and the mobile Metroidvania game Dandara.