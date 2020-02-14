Presented by KamaDeva Yoga

There are countless CBD gummy options available, but some brands are better than others. The CBD industry is largely unregulated, so there are companies out there that try to take advantage of consumers’ ignorance and scam customers with inferior and even harmful products. You want high-quality CBD, so here are ten of the best gummies to consider buying this year:

1. Verma Farms

When it comes to taste and quality, Verma Farms is among the best CBD gummies on the market. The company took the industry by storm with their CBD starter pack, and has quickly become an icon of the CBD gummy industry. The company uses high quality ingredients in their products, with no THC, pesticides, and are made from American hemp. Hemp-derived products can taste a little “earthy,” which is part of the reason why Verma Farm’s CBD gummies are so popular: they taste delicious with no after taste. With yummy flavors like Blueberry Wave and Maui Melon, CBD gummies from Verma Farms are easy to take anywhere.

2. cbdMD

Some CBD gummies are coated with CBD, but cbdMD’s gummies are infused so that there is a precise amount of cannabidiol in every bite. Start with one candy per day and increase your dosage depending on its effectiveness in addressing the severity of your symptoms. cbdMD’s products are “broad-spectrum,” as opposed to full-spectrum or isolate, which means that they include a range of other cannabinoids and terpenes, but no THC (full-spectrum contains small amounts of THC, which does work in conjunction with CBD, and isolate means that a product has only cannabidiol). cbdMD is also on the more affordable side.

3. Fab

Do you know why CBD works the way it does? It’s because your body already produces cannabinoids of its own, called “endocannabinoids.” These molecules are part of your “endocannabinoid system,” or ECS, which plays a significant role in maintaining your body’s homeostasis. Adding “phytocannabinoids” from the cannabis plant gives it an extra boost, which is why people have found that CBD can alleviate pain, inflammation, insomnia, anxiety, and other symptoms from various conditions. The only FDA-approved brand of CBD is Epidiolex, which treats two forms of epilepsy in children.

So, your ECS is why Fab’s CBD chews and all other CBD products provide the benefits they do. Fab’s particular chews are vegan, gluten-free, deliciously flavored, and made from hemp grown in Colorado.

4. Joy Organics

Joy Organics is not the cheapest brand available, but its products are high-quality and tested for purity and potency. The company sells gummies in BPA-free jars that come in flavors like strawberry lemonade and green apple.

Joy Organics also employs a slightly different manufacturing process for its softgels (which are different than gummies, but they are more similar to gummies than tinctures). Raw hemp oil undergoes a proprietary process that turns it into “nano-sized emulsions,” according to the company’s website. These smaller emulsions make Joy Organics’ softgels more bioavailable than oil-based counterparts.

5. CBDistillery

CBD gummies are a great starting point for people who haven’t tried CBD yet. If you’re new and don’t know what your dosage should be, start small and gradually increase depending on your needs. Gummies from CBDistillery contain 30mg of cannabidiol per gummy, and there is even a nighttime variety intended to help you sleep at night. CBDistillery is also U.S. Hemp Authority certified, so you know you are consuming high-quality ingredients.

6. Green Roads

Green Roads offers a broad range of CBD edibles, including its Relax Bears, Relief Toads, larger Froggies, various Fruit Bites, Sleepy Zs (which are made with melatonin), and even a CBD chocolate bar. Green Roads uses effective extraction methods and tests its products with third-party labs for safety. With so many flavors, shapes, and concentrations, you’re likely to find a CBD edible for you at Green Roads. Why not make eating CBD a little fun, even in the simplest of ways?

7. Balance CBD

If you’re not a fan of hemp’s earthy taste, then you can also look to Balance CBD, which sells delicious flavors like oranges dreamsicle and cotton candy (or you can opt for the mixed variety pack). Balance CBD’s packages are on the more affordable side and contain either 100mg, 250mg, or 300mg of CBD. It’s also a great place to start for beginners because its gummies contain 10mg per chew.

8. Kanibi

Kanibi doesn’t sell the broadest range of products, but what it does offer is high-quality and well-reviewed. The company’s gummies taste delicious (10mg per gummy, 30 total in each jar), and you can easily access third-party lab results on its website. Kanibi offers a 30-day return policy and also boasts attentive customer service.

9. PlusCBD

PlusCBD’s gummies are tasty and affordable. Starting at $11.99, you can choose between 10, 30, and 60-count jars at a strength of 5mg per gummy, which makes them an excellent start for beginners. Its two flavors are cherry mango and citrus punch. PlusCBD is also excellent for people who prefer full-spectrum products (the company’s gummies include additional phytocannabinoids, terpenes, fatty acids, and vitamin E).

10. Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD’s delicious gummies are shaped like worms and coated in a sweet and sour layer of sugar. The company recommends eating one gummy worm each day, as needed. Every CBD company worth doing business with should do what both Verma Farms and Penguin CBD do: send their products to third-party labs to test for purity and potency. If you come across any CBD brand that doesn’t have lab reports available, it’s a major red flag.

There is no shortage of CBD gummies to choose from. They are a tasty way to take CBD at home or on the go, and you never have to guess what dosage you are taking (which is common with unlabeled tincture and oil droppers). Which CBD gummies would you like to try first?

KamaDeva has a financial interest in companies mentioned in this article.

