Mobile measurement company Adjust has launched a technology called Control Center to automate mobile advertising, reducing repetitive workflows. The Berlin-based mobile measurement and fraud prevention company is launching its new product as part of a larger suite, dubbed Adjust Automate. With its release, Adjust aims to simplify the process of mobile advertising management.

Mobile has become the new undisputed king of digital, and App Annie predicts marketers will invest over $240 billion in mobile ad spend in 2020. But as the industry grows, the process behind ad management has become increasingly complex.

According to new research by Adjust:

81% of marketers surveyed said their company was planning to increase its marketing or advertising automation budget in 2020.

Marketers handle an average of 19 advertising campaigns across approximately 14 different networks, highlighting the scale and complexity behind current marketing campaigns.

When asked about their three biggest pain points in their roles, marketers listed merging and acting on disparate sources of data, individually updating bids and budgets, and accurate campaign management.

Adjust’s data came from a survey conducted by Censuswide, which polled one hundred user acquisition managers and digital marketers based in the United States.

Paul H. Müller, cofounder and chief technology officer at Adjust, said that mobile is one of the most sophisticated and technical channels in marketing today, but it relies on a huge amount of manual work. Marketers have to adjust 250 distinct bids and spend limits every day, he said. That means that even a moderate number of campaigns can become complex to keep updated.

Adjust’s Control Center was built to simplify these processes. Designed as a cross-app, cross-partner, and cross-network dashboard, marketers will be able to view data across all their apps and campaigns and act on it.

Image Credit: Adjust

The product follows Measure, which focuses on attribution and analytics, and Protect, which encapsulates its fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions. The company claims these three product suites make marketing simpler, smarter, and more secure for the 32,000 apps working with Adjust.

With Control Center, marketers can offload manual, routine tasks, leaving them free to focus on being creative, Müller said. The product also has the potential to be an equalizer in mobile marketing, increasing the number of campaigns one person can manage and allowing smaller teams to compete with larger marketing departments, he added.

Control Center will be available as a separate package for clients and integrated into their existing dashboard, along with an Enterprise version that is fully customizable for the most sophisticated of advertisers.

The launch follows a period of growth for Adjust. In 2019, the company announced multiple acquisitions and hiring of top talent. It also raised $229 million. In 2020, Adjust said it will focus on consolidating its existing product to become the growth engine for the mobile marketing ecosystem.