Larian Studios announced today that it’s showing off the first gameplay for Baldur’s Gate 3 at PAX East on February 27.

For fans of classic computer RPGs, Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most exciting projects in the gaming world. Baldur’s Gate is a beloved franchise, with the original releasing back in 1998. The last entry in the series, Baldur’s Gate II, came out back in 2000.

The World Gameplay Reveal of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be happening LIVE at PAX East on Thursday 27th February at 1530ET. Join Swen live on stage with a special guest, and if you can’t, we'll be streaming to YouTube so you can be involved no matter where you are in the world. pic.twitter.com/96bTNGNCqk — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) February 18, 2020

It’s been a long 20 years for fans to wait for Baldur’s Gate 3, but soon we’ll see what it looks like. Although considering Larian’s focus on top-down RPGs like Divinity that are inspired by Baldur’s Gate, we shouldn’t expect a third-person action game or something.

Baldur’s Gate 3 does not have a release date, but we know that it is coming to PC and Google Stadia.