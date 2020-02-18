Sonic the Hedgehog is in theaters, and reviews editor Mike Minotti has seen it. Turns out it’s pretty good even though it features an unfortunate fart joke. Mike and PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb talk about the new record-setting video game movie on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. Join us, won’t you?
In the news, the GamesBeat Decides crew talks through the production costs of the PlayStation 5 and what it means for the next-gen system’s price. Over at Electronic Arts and BioWare, plans are brewing to reboot Anthem. Does that even make sense? Mike and Jeff then break down the latest monthly U.S. games sales report from The NPD Group.
Finally, Mike is continuing to work through Mega Man Zero. Jeff, meanwhile, is getting back into Dead Cells for the new content.
- Pricey parts have pushed the cost of Sony’s PlayStation 5 to around $450 per unit, forcing a difficult price-setting decision, sources say
- Half-Life: Alyx, available March 23, 2020
- It Seems A Playable Xbox Build Of StarCraft Ghost Has Leakedkotaku.com/it-see…
- Geoff Keighley will skip E3 for the first time in 25 years twitter.com/geoffk..
- EA will move Need for Speed development back to Criterion
- Nvidia’s GeForce Now is losing all Activision Blizzard games
- Future of Anthem
- January 2020 NPD: Even Goku can’t rescue game spending
- Xbox Elite Series 2 is one of the fastest-selling gamepads ever
- Mike talks Mega Man Zero
- Jeff talks Dead Cells
- Mike talks about Sonic the Hedgehog movie