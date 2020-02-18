The AI event of the year for business leaders, Transform 2020 doubles down on results-driven content that helps executives at the senior director level and above maintain their competitive edge. Expect two days of the most transformative trends in conversational AI, computer vision, IoT and AI at the edge, and automation, plus a special emphasis on women in AI, diversity, and expanded networking opportunities, this July 15-16 in San Francisco.

Each year, we gather corporate decision-makers from around the world to discuss “big picture” trends within artificial intelligence, as well as practical ways to move the needle on implementing AI. In 2020, we’re looking at the effects of AI through the lens of four key industries: retail, health, finance, and industrial/manufacturing.

This year’s conference builds on feedback from Transform 2019 with deeper dives, a Tech Showcase for the best AI, and more time for conversation. Track sessions will be longer for in-depth discussions on what works and what doesn’t and will include practical advice from the trenches. The Tech Showcase is raising the bar to identify the most exciting companies with truly unique offerings in AI. And to facilitate more dialogue and idea exchanges, we’re creating more time for Q&A with speakers and for overall networking. Don’t miss your chance to join the discussion — register here now.

The trends powering enterprise AI

Last year’s event brought together over 1,000 people to discuss enterprise AI and its effect on the real world. This year, we have tightened the focus to what we see as the four most vital areas of implementation: conversational AI, computer vision, AI at the edge, and automation.

Conversational AI gets practical

Conversational AI continues to play a central role in helping companies engage customers and deliver experiences that are more personalized, contextualized, frictionless, and efficient. Presentations will cover key advancements in natural language processing (NLP), natural language understanding (NLU), voice, and text, as well as real-world use cases with proven business ROI. Indeed, it’s so vital that we are hosting our second annual Conversational AI Summit, taking over the main stage at Transform 2020.

Computer vision comes into focus

Industry experts expect computer vision to remain a key trend in AI, with improved accuracy in the detection of people and objects. A number of sectors are investing in and benefiting from advances in computer vision, including ecommerce, security, health care, transport/logistics, and more. Speakers will discuss the latest technological capabilities and share use cases.

Automation makes its mark

This track will cover a range of AI capabilities and technologies, including the latest on robotic process automation (RPA), automated machine learning (AutoML), predictive AI, and more. In addition, presenters will address enterprise-wide adoption, integration, and implementation, from finding and landing talent to keeping on the right side of the law and public opinion.

IoT and AI stretches to the edge

With 5G on the way, and the proliferation of mobile devices and sensors on the network, companies are increasingly seeking to run AI technologies on the “edge.” Drivers include reduced latency compared to the cloud, increased security, and better privacy protection. To address challenges and opportunities, ecosystem players will share key insights on what’s next.

Special VIP events within Transform 2020

To cap off Transform 2020, VentureBeat will recognize and award emergent, compelling, and influential work in AI, drawn from our daily editorial coverage, with the AI Innovation Awards on Wednesday evening. But since technology cannot be truly transformative without a wide perspective, we’re holding special events to reflect the work being done by women and other underrepresented groups and provide focused networking opportunities.

AI Innovation Awards dinner

Beyond all the panels, discussions, fireside chats, and networking at Transform 2020, VentureBeat will present the 2nd annual AI Innovation Awards on Wednesday, July 15. These awards honor emergent, compelling, and influential work in AI. VentureBeat’s nominating committee — including Claire Delaunay, vice president of engineering at Nvidia; Asli Celikyilmaz, principal researcher at Microsoft Research; and Hilary Mason, former GM of machine learning at Cloudera — will select the most disruptive innovators in AI. Network with fellow VIPs at this very special awards gathering.

Women taking the lead in AI

VentureBeat is opening Transform 2020 with an invite-only Women in AI Breakfast on Wednesday, July 15 that will focus on the growing roles of women in the industry. Last year’s conference introduced a new focus on improving the representation of women in AI, and over 200 women mingled and networked at the Transform 2019 Women in AI Breakfast.

“Just starting the entire conference off with that level of sisterhood was one of the things I’ve never seen at a tech conference, and I’ve been to many,” said Transform 2019 attendee Nicole Alexander, SVP and chief innovation expert at Ipsos. To request an invitation to this year’s breakfast, apply here.

The 2nd annual Women in AI awards will be given out on Thursday, July 16. Categories for the first annual Women in AI awards included Responsibility and Ethics of AI; AI Entrepreneur; AI Research; AI Mentorship; and the Rising Star Award. To nominate a woman who’s doing great things in AI, email us.

Cultivating diversity in tech

Transform 2020 continues its commitment to shining a spotlight on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the tech community at large, and in the area of AI specifically.

Issues around bias and ethics are coming to the fore as companies develop AI solutions that will shape our lives, and considering how the technology is developed — and who is hired to collaborate on it — has never been more important.

Ignoring diversity when implementing AI can result in critical mistakes that are costly and difficult to undo. From image recognition to sophisticated algorithms to workforce dynamics and startup equity investment, the impact of diversity and inclusion cannot be overstated.

For the second year in a row, Transform 2020 is focused on bringing more diverse groups, including people of color, to the AI conversation. Learn how your organization can build diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and network with over 100 talented Black American, Latinx, and female attendees at our July 16 Diversity Cocktail Reception.

Expo to showcase groundbreaking technology

Each year, Transform’s Expo gives innovative companies that are breaking ground in AI a chance to get in front of the valuable Transform audience and impress senior level execs from some of the most notable brands and tech companies. This year, we’re introducing a special Startup Expo, where 50 fresh new businesses will vie for the chance to present to the Transform 2020 crowd. But if you’re past your startup stage, you can still apply (before June 15, 2020) to be part of our Tech Showcase.

For the Showcase, we’re looking for disruptive AI companies that are ready to share the impact of their tech on the main stage. ​Those selected to present will do so in front of nearly a thousand industry decision-makers and will receive direct feedback from a panel of industry analysts, brand executives, investors, and an actual consumer. Every presenter will receive editorial coverage from VentureBeat, getting your company out in front of our growing base of over 6 million monthly readers.

We’re particularly looking for dynamic companies with compelling use cases and speakers who can incorporate product demos, multimedia, and other creative ways of presenting their technology on the stage. In total, up to 15 candidates will be selected from our pool of applicants: 10 companies offering B2B AI solutions and five with B2C AI solutions. Priority will be given to those that have the most interesting technology, can demonstrate the best presentation style, and are deemed most likely to succeed.

Be a part of the discussion at Transform 2020 as we explore how the latest trends in conversational AI, computer vision, automated machine learning, and AI at the edge are changing the enterprise and driving results. Explore how diverse voices are adding to the conversation. And check out the next innovations in AI.

