The Wticher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch is getting a major update. In addition to performance optimizations and various fixes, this patch adds more graphical options. Developer CD Projekt Red is also using this opportunity to add cross-save support between the Switch and the Steam and GOG PC services. The full list of changes is available on The Witcher’s website.

Cross-save means that players can play a single save across PC and the Switch. So when you’re at home, you can take on the adventures of Geralt in high-fidelity 4K. Then, on the go, you can finish those missions on your Switch. This is a fantastic feature. While you must own a copy of the game for both devices, it helps bigger games fit better into the lives of busy people.

This is also part of a trend. More games are getting cross-save between Switch and PC. The monster-hunting online adventure Dauntless supports cross-platform saves. So does role-playing game Divinity: Original Sin 2, exploration platformer Ori and the Blind Forest, and strategy game Civilization VI.

As someone who has a powerful PC and a Switch, I hope this trend continues. I want to play on the desktop when I can, but it’s challenging to find time for that. So let me play on Switch when I can’t, and I might buy your game twice.

CD Projekt Red is also adding more to the graphics options.

“More graphical settings can also be found in the options following the update, making it possible to customize visual fidelity,” reads a CD Projekt Red blog post.

Developer Saber Interactive did an amazing job cramming The Witcher 3 onto Switch. But now players can adjust the experience more to their liking. Update 3.6 is available now.