CBD has become popular due to its purported ability to alleviate symptoms like pain, inflammation, anxiety, and others related to various conditions. Humans aren’t the only species to suffer from such ailments, though — dogs do, too. There are lots of necessary things to look for when selecting CBD products for your furry family members, so here are a few of the best CBD oil options to consider buying for your pet this year:

1. Verma Farms

When it comes to CBD for dogs, Verma Farms offers one of the tastiest and healthiest CBD dog treats on the market. Their CBD is pure broad spectrum based, contains 0% CBD, made from organic hemp, is grown in the U.S., and is inspired by the islands of Hawaii. By taking zero shortcuts on ingredient quality and making a dog treat your pup will go crazy for, Verma Farms has become one of the most popular CBD dog treats on the market.

2. Honest Paws

Like Verma Farms, Honest Paws tests its products with an independent third-party laboratory for purity and potency. It uses all-natural, soy-free ingredients so that your dog doesn’t ingest anything detrimental to their health. Animals have endocannabinoid systems just like humans do — the system responsible for maintaining homeostasis in your body — which is why CBD is effective for them as well. Honest Paws oils and soft chews can reduce nervous behavior in your pet, promote joint mobility, and more.

3. King Kanine

When shopping for CBD, it is essential to check if the company tests its products with third-party laboratories for purity and potency. Hemp can absorb toxins from its environment, and you don’t want any of that ending up in your pet’s system (or yours, if you take CBD yourself). King Kanine makes its lab results easily accessible on its website so that you know what you are feeding your dog is safe. Most CBD oils also include a carrier oil, such as coconut, so King Kanine uses arctic krill oil to help deliver CBD molecules throughout your pet’s body (which is also rich in omega-3).

4. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals has collaborated with expert cannabis growers over the past decade to create genetics that results in a robust cannabinoid profile. Other cannabinoids that provide health benefits besides CBD include CBN, CBG, and CBC, which create a potent blend when used together. NuLeaf Naturals recommends you give your dog or cat two to three drops per 20 pounds of its Full Spectrum CBD Pet Oil at your veterinarian’s approval. While this particular oil is designed for animals, it works well on humans, too.

5. Green Roads

The CBD that Green Roads offers for pets is the same as it provides for humans, but the company sells a variety of pet-friendly concentrations. If your dog is experiencing stress due to thunderstorms or vet visits, Green Roads CBD can help them calm down without getting them high. CBD can also soothe age-related joint pain. The FDA has not verified any claims about CBD’s effect on animals, of course, so consult with your veterinarian before adding CBD to your pet’s diet.

6. Spruce

Spruce uses the same lab-grade CBD for its dog-specific products as those made for humans, but it switches out hemp seed oil carrier for coconut oil, which the company believes should be easier on a dog’s digestive system (the taste is milder as well, so hopefully, your dog won’t turn their nose at it). Consult with your veterinarian before giving your dog this product because some animals may react to coconut, but if they give the go-ahead, then mix some CBD oil into your pet’s food according to their weight.

7. Canna-Pet

Canna-Pet offers a wide variety of CBD products made especially for animals. If you don’t like trying to feed your pet with a dropper or mixing tincture into their food, don’t worry — Cana Pet sells capsules and biscuits you can place with your pet’s meal. Canna-Pet is veterinarian-recommended and its products contain a wide variety of cannabinoids and terpenes that create an “entourage effect.” The company also claims that its products have 10-15 times the bioavailability of other products, which means that your dog, cat, or even horse will reap more of CBD’s benefits.

8. cbdMD

cbdMD is another highly-rated brand that sells THC-free, lab-tested, broad-spectrum products for pets. The company doesn’t limit itself to oils, though — you can choose between tinctures, treats, chews, topicals, and even peanut butter so that you have a higher likelihood of finding a product your pet will consume. cbdMD uses the same broad-spectrum CBD for humans as it does animals, but its pet products are made with flavors and in textures that your dog is sure to enjoy. Some of its products have specific purposes, such as chews meant for calming or for hip and joint health.

9. Medterra

MedTerra knows how much you care about your pet, so it sells affordable CBD oils for only $19.99 for a 30ml bottle with 99.6% CBD. Plus, its oils come in flavors your dog or cat will love, such as beef and chicken (or unflavored). MedTerra is US Hemp Authority-certified, sources its hemp from the United States, and tests its products with a third-party lab. If you want a high-quality CBD product that is not unnecessarily expensive so that you can promote your pet’s health in the long-term, MedTerra is worth considering.

10. Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals provides both full-spectrum and THC-free options for pets. It’s Calming CBD Oil, for instance, is full-spectrum and contains 15mg of cannabidiol per 1mL. Something that makes Lazarus Naturals particularly exciting is what it does for humans: if you are a veteran, live in a low-income household, or live with a disability, then you qualify for a 60% discount on many of the company’s products.

11. HolistaPet

For full-spectrum oils, HoilstaPet is a solid choice. Designed to be versatile for not only dogs, but cats, rabbits, and horses, this is an especially good choice if you want a CBD oil that can be used with other pets as well. Considering their lineup of oils between 150mg to 3000mg (for pets over 160 pounds) is all organic, you can rest easy knowing that any pet you give this to will be in good hands. Check them out if you’re looking for a straightforward oil that doesn’t hold back on delivering something all of our furry friends will love.

12. HempMy Pet

If you’re looking for an oil that’s infused with olive oil, HempMy Pet is one of the best you can find. Organically grown in Colorado, HempMy Pet is high in CBD, CBC, and CBG, providing a balance that will really give your dog a great feel. Coming in a 1000mg and a 250mg version, their pricing is competitive at $79.00 for the 250mg and $149.00 for the 1000mg. As a full-spectrum product made from a strain they’ve grown themselves, it’s one of the better CBD oils on the market for originality and quality, which should definitely make it towards the top of your list as well.

13. K2xLabs

As a company specifically in the game for helping pet owners with CBD, K2xLabs has a great offering for dogs. With a 30,000mg offering, it’s definitely a strong potency, however, it is designed primarily for pain and anxiety relief. Made with organic, high-quality hemp, K2xLabs is one of our favorites for those looking at a CBD brand that is made from pet lovers, for pet lovers. For the price, they’re definitely worth it as an option.

14. Healthy Hemp Pet Company

By their name alone, it’s clear that Healthy Hemp Pet Company is in this for the betterment of CBD and our pets. Currently offering CannaDrops in Salmon and Coconut as well as an immune supporter version, Healthy Hemp Pet definitely has its bases covered. As an organic full-spectrum PCR hemp oil, their product is a small batch concoction that’s made in Salt Lake City. Currently offering oils in 200mg, 400mg, and 800mg, Healthy Hemp Pet put a lot of detail into providing a product that every pet owner could love, which is why we feel like they’re one of the best in the game.

15. Cannanine

Designed with pets in mind, Cannanine is an organic full-spectrum CBD oil that’s not only competitively priced but of top-tier quality. Featuring their patented Nano-Sized Microemulsion, which they claim maximizes bioavailability and absorbability, Cannanine also has 4x smaller particles compared to Liposomal emulsion. Made in the U.S. from organically grown Colorado hemp, it’s a great quality product offered in 500mg and 1,000mg. Give them a chance if you’re looking for an oil that mixes great with food.

16. Serenity Hemp

Created with full-spectrum organic hemp blended with coconut oil, Serenity Hemp is one of the best oils out there for pets. Although not specifically designed for pets, it’s still a safe choice to give your furry friend, providing a solution that’s robust with flavor. Currently being offered in 250mg, 500mg, and 1000mg, Serenity Hemp is one of the best solutions on the market. And it’s a company that offers a pretty great solution for those looking for an oil that’s just as great for humans as it is for our dogs. Check them out if you’re looking to get into CBD yourself as well.

17. CBD Dog Health

As a company that absolutely loves dogs, CBD Dog Health has a well-curated lineup of oils to consider. Heal comes in 1100mg and is directed towards helping with autoimmune diseases, cancer, and other severe ailments. Calm comes in at 550mg and infused with lavender, which helps dogs with anxiety, stress, and fear. And finally there’s Ease, which is infused with turmeric and frankincense, as well as serves as a reliever for aches, pains, arthritis, and allergies.

With all of their oils coming from full-spectrum organic that’s made with coconut oil, their CBD also contains CBC, CBG, and CBN. Although their pricing starts at $87.00, this is well worth the money as one of the best bangs for your buck.

18. Four Leaf Rover

Made with Oregon-grown, organic hemp, Four Leaf Rover’s CBD oil is some of the best for dogs in the business. Coming in four dosages, including 125mg, 250mg, 500mg, and 1,000mg, their oil is straightforward, but also made with dogs in mind. For a full-spectrum oil, they’re easily one of our favorites to consider, and definitely should be on your list for a no-frills, all-killer product. Give them a shot if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option.

19. PurCBD

Offering a CBD oil that’s great for both humans and pets as well, PurCBD is an excellent option for a full-spectrum offering that comes in a variety of flavors. Their lineup includes Natural, Peppermint, and Salted Caramel, and come in 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, and 2500mg dosages. All made with organic U.S.-grown CBD, their variety is great if you’re trying to buy an oil that’s great for yourself as well, and can mix easily in an array of foods. Check them out if you’re after a brand that stays true to its name, offering a product that doesn’t need gimmicks but rather just great quality.

20. Hemp Bombs

To round out our list is Hemp Bombs, which offers their Pet CBD Oil in 125mg, 300mg, and 1000mg. Starting out at $29.99, Hemp Bombs encourages efficient dosages, as well as touts their oil being just as good for humans too (although, they do have a lineup of products for people as well). The pet version, however, comes with the artificial flavoring of beef and chicken, which is helpful for getting them to take it down (especially if you’ve had problems getting your dog to swallow CBD without mixing it in food). A smart choice for pet lovers, Hemp Bombs’ goal was to make something that eased the pressure on administering CBD to your dog, which they’ve done very, very well.

Always check with your veterinarian before giving an animal CBD, especially if they are taking blood-thinning medication. If your veterinarian is supportive of CBD for your pet, then conduct careful research to find the best cbd oil that is safe and well-reviewed. Which CBD oil do you think your dog will benefit most from this year?

KamaDeva has a financial interest in companies mentioned in this article.

Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.