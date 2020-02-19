Sixth Vowel and Blowfish Studios announced today that the sci-fi tactics RPG Elemental Space is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 24.

Element Space debuted on PC in February 2019. It features turn-based combat and a story with multiple endings. It’s the first game from developer Sixth Vowel, a studio in Argentina. The console version will add voice-over dialogue and a new, easier difficulty mode designed to help less experienced players see the whole game’s story.

Element Space may be a small game when compared to other sci-fi tactics juggernauts like XCOM, but coming to console can help the title reach a larger audience.

While other kinds of RPGs can be about grinding out levels by fighting off countless random battles, these kinds of tactical experiences focus more on strategy. They’re like a kind of elaborate chess game, and they appeal to those who enjoy planning for battles as much as the fight itself.