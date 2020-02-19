Natural language models typically have to solve two tough problems: Mapping sentence prefixes to fixed-sized representations and using the representations to predict the next word in the text. In a recent paper, researchers at Facebook AI Research assert that the first problem — the mapping problem — might be easier than the prediction problem, a hypothesis they build upon to augment language models with a “nearest neighbors” retrieval mechanism. They say it allows rare patterns to be memorized and that it achieves a state-of-the-art complexity score (a measure of vocabulary and syntax variety) with no additional training.

As the researchers explain, language models assign probabilities to sequences of words, such that from a context sequence of tokens (e.g., words) they estimate the distribution (the probabilities of occurrence of different possible outcomes) over target tokens. The proposed approach — kNN-LM — maps a context to a fixed-length mathematical representation computed by the pre-trained language model. Given a training example, a key-value pair is defined, where the key is the mathematical representation of the context and the value is the target word

At test time, kNN-LM takes an input context and generates an output distribution over next words and the context representation. It retrieves its nearest neighbors according to a distance function, at which point it computes a distribution over neighbors while aggregating probabilities for each vocabulary item across all its occurrences in the retrieved targets.

The researchers note that kNN-LM is compatible with any language model that produces fixed-size context representations. In the study, this enabled the training of a Transformer-based model on a data set consisting of 103 million tokens from Wikipedia articles, 250,000 of which were reserved for development and testing.

In experiments, the kNN-LM “significantly” outperformed the baselines at test time, which the team attributes to its propensity for learning a representation function for contexts with an implicit notion of similarity. The kNN-LM added some computational overhead — it took roughly two hours on a single processor to build a cache for 103 million entries and running the validation set took approximately 25 minutes. But the team points out that it’s “trivial” to parallelize the model and requires no GPU-based training.

“In general, we find that examples where kNN-LM is most helpful typically contain rare patterns,” wrote the coauthors of the study. “Examples include factual knowledge, names, and near-duplicate sentences from the training set. In these cases, assigning train and test instances similar representations … appears to be an easier problem than implicitly memorizing the next word in model parameters.”