Sure, Sony is skipping PAX East, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find some cool new games at the fan gathering. Publisher Sold Out is seeing to that. The company announced this morning it’s bringing five upcoming releases to the expo — three of those are new to its roster.

The new games are Disjunction from Ape Tribe, Gestalt: Steam & Cinder from Metamorphosis, and KeyWe from Stonewheat & Sons.

Disjunction is a cyberpunk stealth-action RPG. It is launching in the summer for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Gestalt is a 2D action adventure with a focus on story. It is due out this year for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

KeyWe is a cooperative game where players take control of a pair of kiwi birds who run a post office. KeyWe is coming in 2021 for PC.

All three of these games will have a presence at Sold Out’s PAX East booth. They are also joining the publisher’s previously announced games, No Straight Roads and Radical Rabbit Stew.

“We’re delighted to welcome KeyWe, Disjunction and Gestalt: Steam & Cinder to the Sold Out family, together with No Straight Roads and Radical Rabbit Stew, as part of our biggest PAX East ever next week,” Sold Out chief executive Garry Williams said. “Our growing line-up of exciting new indie titles is set to satisfy a broad range of players’ tastes, covering a wide variety of genres from some exceptionally talented developers. We can’t wait to see players, press, and content creators get their hands on them at the show.”

PAX East begins next Thursday, February 27, in Boston. The show runs through the weekend.