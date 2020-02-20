Pokémon Home has earned 1.3 million downloads on Android and iOS in its first week of availability, according to market analyst Sensor Tower. Home launched on February 12.

The app lets users store and transfer Pokémon to different games. At launch, Home doesn’t support Pokémon Go, which would be a big driver for mobile downloads. Home is also available on Switch, but we do not know how many downloads it has hit on that platform.

Home is a free download, but users have to pay for a subscription plan to do things like transfer Pokémon between games or open up more storage space. Thanks to that monetization, Home has earned $1.8 million on mobile so far.

Most of the downloading happened in the U.S., accounting for 444,000 of the 1.3 million total. Japan is next with 299,000 downloads.