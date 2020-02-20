Tag Games announced today that it has increased its workforce by 50% after relocating to a new studio in Dundee, Scotland.

The studio specializes in mobile games, including Angry Birds Action, and has worked on major media brands like Downton Abbey and Dr. Who. It also helped port the hit sim game Prison Architect to mobile. The developer also took over live operations for Pocket Mortys.

Tag Games started in Dundee in 2006. This move to a new studio in the same city is the result of an investment of over $200,000 (or exactly £200,000).

According to Tag Team, this new location will give it room for growth while providing its employees a positive work environment. The increase in employees and the move are both signs of the company’s future ambitions.