Nacon announced Rogue Lords today, a new turn-based roguelike that is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC this fall.

Rogue Lords has you playing as the Devil, and you control a team of evil beings including Dracula, Bloody Mary, and Baron Samedi. If you lose, you have to start the game over from the beginning. This has become a growing segment for modern RPGs, as we’ve seen in games like Darkest Dungeon and Slay The Spire, which have sold millions of copies.

French studio Cyanide is working on Rogue Lords. That developer released the horror RPG Call of Cthulhu in 2018. Leikir Studio is the other co-developer, a studio that has worked on the multiplayer party game Wondershot and the bullet hell-inspired platformer Isbarah.

Rogue Lords takes place in a dark, alternate version of 17th century New England, one where humans and demons coexist.

Nacon is a part of the Bigben Group, and it focuses on double-A gaming. As Bigben, it acquired Cyanide in 2018. The group now includes eight developers.