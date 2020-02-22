Resolution Games announced its next VR title today — Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale.

Resolution is the studio behind Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Bait!, and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, This new game will require VR-based multiplayer cooperation to “cook their way through a wacky and whimsical adventure that requires collaboration and communication to keep the customers happy and progress through increasingly hectic levels.”

In a prepared statement, Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm said VR “is becoming more and more of a medium for unique social experiences that can bring people together like never before. We feel that Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale will be a great illustration of how players can have a ton of fun when they work together in VR — especially given the frantic environment of a busy restaurant kitchen.”

Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale will be the eighth VR title from Resolution Games. One of Resolution Game’s recent titles, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, is a multiplayer party game but it uses an asymmetric approach — meaning the players used both VR and non-VR devices to play at the same time, such as having one user in a headset while the others performed actions on a smartphone. Cook-Out will be all in-VR multiplayer like Bait: Arctic Opens, which is also by Resolution Games.

So it sounds like we could be getting a frantic VR kitchen game in a similar vein to the Overcooked series. There’s no exact release window besides ‘later this year’, nor is there any word on specific release platforms either. That being said, Resolution Games’ previous titles are available across a range of VR platforms, so it seems fair to expect similar support for Cook-Out.

You can sign up for Cook-Out updates and release date info on Resolution Games’ website.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2020