You don’t need to wait for Microsoft to put a tower of gaming power next to your TV. PC-hardware manufacturer NZXT is launching a new case that looks similar to an Xbox Series X, but with maybe even more style. The H1 is NZXT’s first small form-factor mini-ITX enclosure, and the company is baking in some of other key components to ensure it is one of its most hassle-free products ever.

NZXT H1 is available now in the U.S. for $350, and it comes in white or black. While that is a steep price for a case, you are getting more than just a chassis for your motherboard. NZXT is pre-integrating a 650W 80 Plus Gold power supply and a 140mm all-in-one liquid cooler. This ensures the system will run cool, have more than enough power, and will also look as slick as possible.

The company also claims that the pre-installed parts make this an easy case to build with.

“Creating a small form factor case is something we have always wanted to improve upon because they are often challenging to build in and can hinder the performance of high-end hardware,” NZXT founder and chief executive Johnny Hou said. “That’s why we simplified the building process and focused on performance when designing the NZXT H1. We set out to make this one of the easiest builds you can undertake while leaving no compromises when gaming.”

You can find a lot of PC cases that include power supplies, but those often use cheaper parts. NZXT has a reputation for high-quality cases, PSUs, and coolers. It likely will attempt to maintain that perception with the H1.