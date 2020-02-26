PlatinumGames announced project Project G.G. today, a new IP that the company will be publishing itself.

The titles look to take its inspiration from the kinds of giant monsters and superheroes popular in Japanese TV shows and movies. Watch the trailer above, and you’ll get some Ultraman and Godzilla vibes.

Hideki Kamiya will be in charge of the game. Kamiya has a long history of directing action games, including the original Devil May Cry. He also directed other superhero inspired games like Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101 (which is getting ported to PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC on May 19).

The Wonderful 101 ports received crowdfunding on Kickstarter, so far earning over $1.7 million. PlatinumGames went to Kickstarter as it was looking to get into self-publishing, which will give it more creative freedom and control over is IP. This move is happening shortly after Tencent invested in the company in January.

Project G.G. does not have a release date, and it has not been announced for any specific platforms.

Both Project G.G. and The Wonderful 101 ports were announced as a part of four mysterious reveals promised by PlatinumGames, so we still have two surprises to look forward to from the company.