Annapurna Interactive revealed Maquette today, a new first-person puzzle game from developer Graceful Decay. The publisher did not say when it will come out or what platforms it will release on.

Maquette has players messing around with perspective, as you can see in the trailer above. The game is based on a prototype that Graceful Decay founder Hanford Lemoore showed off in 2011.

Annapurna has become known for publishing visually interesting and story-driven games, helping establish the brand as an important publisher of indies, and Maquette looks like it won’t be an exception. Annapurna describes the experience as an “imaginative love story.” Past Annapurna games include Kentucky Route Zero and Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Maquette will be playable for the first time at the PAX East show in Boston from February 27 to March 1.