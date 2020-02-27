Gearbox announced today during a presentation at PAX East in Boston that Borderlands 3 will be coming to Steam on March 13.

The multiplayer looter shooter has been on PC since it launched on September 13, but only through the Epic Games Store. Some PC players prefer Valve’s digital storefront, so this will be happy news for Steam fans.

Borderlands 3 has been a big hit for publisher 2K, selling over 8 million copies by the end of 2019. Coming to Steam can help it reach even more people.

Steam enjoyed a monopoly on digital PC game sales for years, but the success of Fortnite emboldened Epic to try and compete with Valve. Epic is doing so by offering developers a bigger split of revenues and by signing exclusives, like Borderlands 3 was for its first six months.