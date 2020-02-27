Electronic Arts announced today that is soft launching Plants vs. Zombies 3, the latest installment in the company’s popular tower defense series.

The first Plants vs. Zombies came out in 2009, and it became a hit in the earlier days of iPhone gaming. Its success piqued EA’s interest, and the publisher bought Plants vs. Zombies developer PopCap in 2011. Plants vs. Zombies then became a franchise, with Plants vs. Zombies 2 following in 2013. The series also spun off into the shooter space with Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare in 2014.

While it never became as big as a Clash of Clans, Plants vs. Zombies remains a popular IP, especially with children. China has long dug this series, and children still love it thanks to a plethora of books and toys.

Plants vs. Zombies 3 will start its soft launch in the Philippines and be available for iOS and Android devices. It will eventually expand to more territories. The game is free-to-play with microtransactions, and it uses a 3D art style instead of the 2D aesthetic found in its predecessors.