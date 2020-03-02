Netmarble has announced Marvel: Future Revolution, a new mobile game based on the superhero brand.

Future Revolution will be an open-world RPG starring a large cast of Marvel heroes and villains. The title does not have a release date, and Netmarble did not say how its monetization will work.

Netmarble has a strong relationship with Marvel thanks to the hit mobile game Marvel: Future Fight. That action-RPG has reached over 70 million players since launching in 2015. With the similar name, Future Revolution is looking to be something of a successor to Future Fight.

Marc Sumerak, a write for Marvel Comics, will be working on the game’s story. The plot has “numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new ‘Primary Earth.'” You know, normal Marvel stuff.

Based in South Korea, Netmarble is also behind the Lineage franchise, which includes popular multiplayer RPGs for PC and mobile.