To address the coronavirus, the University of Washington has launched a puzzle game that challenges you to build a protein that could stop COVID-19 (the virus’s official name) from attacking human cells.

The game is available on Foldit, a website that the Center for Game Science created. Foldit uses crowdsourcing from more than 200,000 registered players to conduct protein research. It’s an example of citizen science in action, as well as another justification for playing a game.

If the game results in promising ideas for antiviral proteins, the results will face tests from scientists. The school’s Institute for Protein Design in Seattle could manufacture the proteins if needed. People who are good at spatial reasoning skills — through hours of playing video games — are good at solving some of these puzzles. To stop a coronavirus protein, you have to now what it looks like and how it works and what protein can counter it.

The coronavirus has killed more than 3,100 people and infected more than 92,000 people to date. The outbreak started in China, but it has spread around the world to dozens of countries, and it is responsible for a handful of deaths in Washington. Researchers have turned to games before for big projects, such as Seti@Home’s use of PlayStation consoles to lend computing power to the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

Big tech conferences, including Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, Facebook’s F8, and a number of other events, have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus breakout. Other nations, such as Japan, have gone so far as to cancel everyday activities such as schools. The top solvers are displayed on a leaderboard with scores.

Here’s some details: