You have protagonists, and then you have antagonists. But on this week’s GamesBeat Decides, reviews editor Mike Minotti talks about the often-overlooked “tagonists” of the Dragon Quest series. PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb, meanwhile, is just chopping up the lawn in It’s Literally Just Mowing. Join us, won’t you?

In the news, the GamesBeat Decides crew talks about cancelling GDC and whether E3 can survive a similar fate. PSN leaked a new Star Wars game called Project Maverick. And Riot revealed its CS:GO with heroes game Valorant (Valourant?).

Hear all that and more on the GamesBeat Decides podcast.