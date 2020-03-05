Sony announced today that Ghosts of Tsushima will come out for PlayStation 4 on June 26.

Ghosts of Tsushima is a samurai action-adventure game from Sucker Punch Studios, the developer behind other notable PlayStation exclusives like the Sly Cooper and Infamous series. It’s set in Japan in the 1270s, during the first Mongol invasion of that country.

Tsushima is one of the last big exclusives coming to the PlayStation 4 before its successor, the PlayStation 5, comes out this fall. Tsushima will look to send the console out with some flair, along with Final Fantasy VII Remake and The Last of Us Part II.

This game bookends Sucker Punch’s involvement with the PlayStation 4. Its last game, Infamous: Second Son, was one of the earliest exclusives for the system. That open-world superhero title released in early 2014 (a standalone campaign expansion, Infamous: First Light, came out later that year).

Along with announcing this release date, Sony has released a new story trailer for the game. You can watch it above.