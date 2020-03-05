One of the most well-known creative companies working in the gaming space is pulling out of the Electronic Entertainment Expo. Iam8bit creates experiences and art installations related to games, and it was supposed to operate as the creative director of E3 2020. But that is no longer going to happen.

“It’s with mixed emotions that Iam8bit has decided to resign as creative directors of what was to be an evolutionary E3 2020 floor experience,” the group explained on Twitter. “We’ve produced hundreds of gaming and community events, and it was a dream to be involved with E3. We wish the organizers the best of luck.”

This is the latest setback for E3, which is also dealing with a potential cancellation due to the coronavirus.

The Entertainment Software Association, which oversees E3, provided the following statement about Iam8bit’s exit:

“We can confirm that Iam8bit is no longer part of the inter-agency group working on E3 2020. We greatly value their passion for the video game industry and the contributions they brought toward our vision for this year’s show. We have an innovative and experienced team in place including Endeavor’s creative agency 160over90, event innovators Mat+Lo, and longtime E3 partners, GES, Dolaher Events, and Double Forte—all collaborating to bring to life an exciting and authentic experience for fans, the media and the industry.”

The ESA has seen a number of companies pull support from E3. Activision, EA, and Sony all do not plan to participate in the expo. And even Geoff Keighley, who helped organize E3’s Coliseum fan events said he won’t reprise that role for the 2020 gathering.