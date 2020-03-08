Presented by CleverTap

In the spirit of International Women’s Day, many brands are supporting women to excel in their personal and professional lives.

To continue the celebration of women’s achievements, mobile marketing platform CleverTap is releasing the final entries in their video series Inspiring Women. The interview series features female marketing leaders sharing their stories, successes, and sage advice.

Check out the interviews with three notable marketing executives from global brands Etisalat, Milestone, and CleverTap:

Shafika Houcine, Group Director, Digital Channels, Etisalat

Shafifa started her journey by building partnerships in the gaming industry and working in 15 different countries with The Orange Group. She tried her hand at everything from sales to marketing to operations and loved the challenges that came with such varied roles.

Her message for fellow marketers is to remember to always be customer- and data-driven. After all, technology helps marketers provide the best customer experience by learning what’s working and what isn’t. As Shafika says, “Let’s not forget why we are here. We’re here to make our customers happy.”

Benu Aggarwal, President & Founder at Milestone, Inc.

Benu has always believed in embracing whatever comes in life — be it success or failure. Encouraging people to live life to the fullest, Benu encourages female marketers to come out of their comfort zones and connect with people.

Benu believes dreams and passion aren’t enough for success — perseverance and grit are required to make things happen.

Almitra Karnik, Head of Marketing at CleverTap

Almitra has found success by juggling many roles and responsibilities. During her 12+ years of experience in marketing leadership, Almitra has worked with Fortune 500 companies and startups alike. She is also recognized as one of the top 50 women in SaaS globally.

She notes how crucial it is for any marketing professional to truly understand their customers.

She notes, “As a marketer, you need to constantly reinvent yourself and be on top of what’s happening in your competitive landscape and with your customers.”

Her mantra behind building a culture of accountability and innovation is based on two factors: finding the right balance between data and intuition, and learning from your decisions and mistakes.

