After the usual post-Christmas lull in TV advertising, the gaming industry — with Nintendo in the lead — came back big in February with an estimated outlay of $12 million, nearly twice January’s spend.

GamesBeat has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution platform, to bring you a monthly report on how gaming brands are spending. The results below are for the top five gaming-industry brands in February, ranked by estimated national TV ad spend.

Nintendo takes first place with an estimated spend of $11.4 million on nine ads that ran over 1,200 times, generating 433 million TV ad impressions. “Switch My Way: Catching Up,” which aired during Super Bowl LIV, had the biggest outlay (est. $5.7 million). Fox, Adult Swim, and Comedy Central were three of the networks with the biggest spend, while top programming included the Super Bowl, South Park, and American Dad.

Second place goes to GameFly.com with an estimated spend of $352,829 on five spots that aired 392 times, resulting in 31.9 million TV ad impressions. The commercial with the biggest outlay (est. $222,582) was “The Noon Train: Kids.” GameFly prioritized spend across programs including Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks, South Park, and It’s Pony, and on networks such as Nick Toons, Teen Nick, and Comedy Central.

At No. 3: Xbox, with an estimated spend of $131,060 on three ads that aired 105 times, generating 8.1 million TV ad impressions. “Accolades Trailer,” promoting NBA 2K20, was the top spot with an estimated outlay of $80,678. Xbox prioritized spend on sports programming such as the NBA, Motocross Racing, and the NBA’s All-Star Game’s Dunk Contest, and across networks including NBA TV, NBC Sports, and truTV.

Bethesda Softworks takes fourth place with an estimated outlay of $65,780 on a single ad for Doom Eternal, “What Is Eternal?,” that ran 38 times, resulting in nearly 7 million impressions. Comedy Central, AMC, and Adult Swim were three of the top networks for spend, while programs with high outlays included South Park, My Hero Academia, and The Walking Dead.

2K Games rounds out the ranking with an estimated spend of $51,520 on two airings of “Accolades,” which generated 2.2 million TV ad impressions. It’s worth noting that this game was also promoted by Xbox, with a slightly different creative version and branding. 2K Games’ version aired solely during the NBA on TNT.

For more about iSpot’s attention and conversion analytics, visit iSpot.tv.