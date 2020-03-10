Annapurna Interactive announced today that it has entered a new multiyear publishing deal with Simogo Forge, the indie developer behind 2019’s Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a stylistic rhythm-action game that debuted in September. It is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. The title has earned praises from critics and players for its dazzling visuals and creative storytelling, and it was one of the most popular launch games for Apple Arcade.

Annapurna specializes in releasing indie games with a focus on visuals and story. That made Sayonara a good fit for them, and its success has lead to this extended partnership between Annapurna and the Swedish studio.

“We’re delighted to formalize our relationship with our friends at Annapurna Interactive, which not only provides our team a great creative sparring partner and the stability needed to create new uncompromising work, but also the opportunity of being part of inspiring endeavors beyond our games,” said Simon Flesser, co-founder of Simogo, in a press release sent to GamesBeat.