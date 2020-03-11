We gotta go fast on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. Reviews editor Mike Minotti has to run to get to his World of Warcraft raid because he is very cool, so that leaves PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb with a tight timeline to fit in all the news. And this week that includes our story about the upcoming Nintendo Direct. The publisher’s semi-regular video event is coming before the end of the month, according to our sources. It will finally reveal the first new pieces of the company’s 2020 lineup.

The GamesBeat Decides crew also talks about Horizon: Zero Dawn heading to PC, Reggie joining GameStop’s board of directors, and 2K getting back together with the NFL.

After the news, you can hear Mike talk about Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which he seems to think is pretty decent. OK, he actually thinks it rules. Join us for that discussion and more.